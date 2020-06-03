Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of SPXX stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 8,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,765. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

