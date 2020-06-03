Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of SPXX stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 8,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,765. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.
