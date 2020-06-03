Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:JTD)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 1,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $18.35.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Company Profile
