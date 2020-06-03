Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:JTD)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 1,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

