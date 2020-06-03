Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:JTA)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,355. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Company Profile
