Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:JTA)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,355. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd alerts:

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.