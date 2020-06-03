Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 1,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

