Nyerium Reaches Market Cap of $11,497.48 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market cap of $11,497.48 and approximately $17.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 114.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014876 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004493 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000634 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 32,682,400 coins and its circulating supply is 27,797,772 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

