Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $3.49. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 187,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 285.17% and a negative net margin of 14,341.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

