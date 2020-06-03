Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 21,398 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.35% of National Vision worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $83,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

National Vision stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. 49,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 2.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

