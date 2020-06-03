Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.11.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total value of $152,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,844.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total value of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,745 shares of company stock worth $5,420,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $688.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $471.80 and a twelve month high of $718.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.