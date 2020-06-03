Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $10.22 Million Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,817 shares during the period. Envestnet makes up about 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Envestnet worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -685.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $974,229.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 282,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,564. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.