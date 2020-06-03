Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $19.39 Million Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for 2.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Five9 worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Five9 by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five9 by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Five9 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $969,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,023,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $223,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,939 shares of company stock worth $9,468,775. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

FIVN stock traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 731,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,744. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

