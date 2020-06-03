Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Mercury Systems worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $534,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,735,083.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.40. 35,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,285. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.