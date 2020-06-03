Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 331.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,306 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,458,228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $166,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $84.09. 10,677,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,386,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

