Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.99. 2,499,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,992. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.96. The company has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

