Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.46.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.64. 1,697,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,083. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $238.08 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

