Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,379 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Colfax worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,287,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,277,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,066. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In related news, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $165,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

