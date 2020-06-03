Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 12,716 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.18. 14,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $170.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.87.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

