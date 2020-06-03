Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 15,428 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cubic by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 478,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of Cubic stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. 14,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,998. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $338,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.