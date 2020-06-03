Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 29,261 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,261 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up about 2.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of EPAM Systems worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.60. 11,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,426. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $248.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.