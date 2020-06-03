Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,786 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 176,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

