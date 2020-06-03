Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 8,891 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Pool worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pool by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.75. 7,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,950. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $271.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.92 and a 200 day moving average of $213.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.38.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,183 shares of company stock worth $9,215,750. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

