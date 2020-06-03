Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in salesforce.com by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $174.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,413. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -964.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847,407.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,902,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,873 shares of company stock worth $61,522,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

