Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,056. The company has a market cap of $286.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

