Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,497,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,034. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.