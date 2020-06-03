Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,264,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $367.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.