Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,790.2% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.