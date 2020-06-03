Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 9,844 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.