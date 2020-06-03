Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,638,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $96,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,970,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,446,000 after buying an additional 160,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 975,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,124. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $216,024. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.