Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,530 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up approximately 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Omnicell worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $30,171,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.76. 10,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,080. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

