ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.