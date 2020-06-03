OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Down to $12.11

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $12.11. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 356,428 shares.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.98 million, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.51.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

