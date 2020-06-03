Orbital (ASX:OEC) Shares Down 1.1%

Orbital Co. Ltd. (ASX:OEC) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.87 ($0.62) and last traded at A$0.87 ($0.62), approximately 128,659 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.88 ($0.62).

The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 million and a P/E ratio of -15.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orbital Company Profile (ASX:OEC)

Orbital Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) propulsion systems and flight critical components in Australia and the United States. It operates through Program Delivery (PD) and Advanced Product Development (APD) segments. It also focuses on the manufacture, assembly, and delivery of engines and propulsion systems for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.