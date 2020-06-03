Own (CHX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Own has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Own Token Profile

Own (CHX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Own is weown.com

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

