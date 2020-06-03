Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 54,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,227. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 37,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $87,761.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,887 shares in the company, valued at $471,733.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 24,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,627.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,915 shares of company stock valued at $299,388.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $113,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

