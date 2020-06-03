Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Invests $3.59 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.4% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.50.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $578.81. 292,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,929. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.68 and its 200-day moving average is $550.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,984 shares of company stock worth $8,502,863. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

