Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Purchases 129,000 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 7.7% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owned 0.06% of Nike worth $71,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,285,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,293,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $189,750,000 after purchasing an additional 119,977 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,398,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,439,542,000 after buying an additional 303,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,612,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $878,082,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Nike by 45.1% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,844,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

