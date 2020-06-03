PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.42

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $12.62. PANDORA A /S/S shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 3,219 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

