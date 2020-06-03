Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.25

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $4.15. Panhandle Oil and Gas shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 58,600 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 127.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 296.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 347,856 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 261.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $80,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.