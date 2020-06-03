ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 43.3% Higher Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $620.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030207 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 258.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004525 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,619.31 or 1.00167948 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00077413 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

