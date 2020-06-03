Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.20. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 9,909,685 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on PRTY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $731.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 644,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,497 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.