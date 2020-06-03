Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.16

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $5.85. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.99% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

