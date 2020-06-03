PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 13,800 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $482,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,152,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.48. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

