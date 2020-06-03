PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 13,988 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 4.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after buying an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,441,000 after buying an additional 307,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after buying an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,708,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.58. 37,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

