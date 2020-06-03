PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 4.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after buying an additional 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,968,000 after buying an additional 2,842,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after buying an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 268,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

