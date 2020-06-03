PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 7,500 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Trex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

NYSE:TREX traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.84. 60,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,485. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.