Pengana Capital Group (ASX:PCG) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.97 ($0.69) and last traded at A$0.98 ($0.69), 9,549 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.00 ($0.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.03.

Pengana Capital Group Company Profile (ASX:PCG)

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

