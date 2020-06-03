Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,061.01

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,061.01 and traded as high as $1,156.00. Pennon Group shares last traded at $1,156.00, with a volume of 442,672 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNN. BNP Paribas upgraded Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,185 ($15.59) to GBX 1,182 ($15.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,112.45 ($14.63).

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.20.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

