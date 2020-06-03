PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.38

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 19,686,553 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 60,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

