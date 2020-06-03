PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.22. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 475,734 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

