Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $611,007.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029995 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 242.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004550 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,651.11 or 1.00469369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00077557 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

