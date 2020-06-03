Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PCK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,921. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile
