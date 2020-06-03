Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PCK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,921. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II alerts:

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.